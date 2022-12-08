LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jamal Bryant feels like starting a weed business on his church’s property will bring black men back to church. In a recent interview, he says “he’s looking for people that smoke weed.” Kevin Hunter’s mistress is speaking out and Jay-Z and Dusse are in a legal battle.

Gary’s Tea has all the information on these stories and more in the video down below.

Gary’s Tea: Weed At Church?! Jamal Bryant Thinks Cannabis Business Will Bring Black Men To Church was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com