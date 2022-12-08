Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants Black Men To Come Back To Church With Cannabis Business

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It looks like Pastor Jamal Bryant has an idea that he thinks will bring more black men to church.

The ex-husband of Gizelle Bryant of Real Housewives of Potomac says that he’s been interested in starting his cannabis business at church in hopes of increasing membership. The Pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church told Rashan Ali on her Cool Soror podcast that his goal is to launch the weed business to not only help the church’s membership but to also drive entrepreneurship within the Black community.

“I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” he said.

“New Birth is the largest land owning Black church in America. My position to my decans is ‘why aren’t we not raising cannabis?” The pastor went on to say.

“I’ll be able to bring in Black males, they’re able to do it legally, I’m teaching them farming, I’m helping them to enhance the ecosystem. This is the kind of conversation.”

See the clip of the conversation below.

