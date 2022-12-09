HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Pharrell: “Happy” Song Has Been Declared The Happiest Song

Pharrell Williams continues to win. His song “Happy” has just been declared the happiest song.

The data company HappyOrNot partnered with the music expert Annaliese Micalleg Grimaud to figure out which songs were the happiest ever.

To get the answer, researchers analyzed streaming songs on which songs exuded the most happiness or sadness.

Pharrell’s hit “Happy” brought out the most joy. The most sorrow came from Nirvana’s “Something in the Way.”

 

