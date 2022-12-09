HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Terrence Howard: Could He Be Done With Acting???

Terrence Howard: Could He Be Done With Acting???

Actor Terrence Howard seems to be ready to take a bow on his acting career.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapter, Howard said he’s ready to close the curtains on his career for good.

“This is the end for me,” said Howard. “I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

When the series Empire ended in 2019, Terrence said he would be leaving Hollywood “as quickly as possible.”

