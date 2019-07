Cleveland Caviler Kyrie Irving has been in hot water with fans after rumors of “No black girls allowed” on his yacht for a championship party.

After videos went viral of Kyrie having the time of his life fans began to question if this party was exclusiviely for white women only. Kyrie went to his Facebook to make a statement about the controversy.

I’m sure all eyes will be on Kyrie to see who gets an invite to the next yacht party.

