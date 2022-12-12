‘Black Panther’: Tops Box Office For 5th Straight Week

HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

For the fifth consecutive week, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reigned at the box office.

The MCU sequel pulled in another $11.1 million, bringing its domestic total to $409 million  and global total to over $767 million.

The holiday-themed action thriller Violent Night took second place with $8 million.

Disney’s Strange World ($3.6 million), The Menu ($2.7 million), and Devotion ($2 million) rounded out the top five.

Wakanda Forever’s run at the top will likely end next week with the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

