Irv Gotti: Says Cash Money Records Is The “Greatest Label Ever”

Former Murder Inc executive Irv Gotti believes no label comes close to Cash Money Records.

The mogul paid a visit to the Earn Your Leisure podcast and was asked about Birdman’s recent claim that no one in rap has ever done it better than his label.

Gotti quickly agreed saying, “Yeah. As far as labels goes, there’s no disputing Cash Money is the greatest label ever. They been hot all this time.”

He went on to speculate that if they ever decide to sell CMR, they can easily get a billion dollars for it.

  • What rap labels do you like the most, is Irv right on this one?

