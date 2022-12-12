HomeCincy

Cincinnati Bengals: Get The Win Over The Browns

Cincinnati Bengals: Get The Win Over The Browns

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on winning the battle of Ohio.

The Bengals Defeated the Browns by the score of 23 to 10.

Joe Burrow said it was an Ugly win but they got it done.

Via Fox19

Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s struggles continued in his second game back from a nine-game suspension following sexual assault accusations. He improved on a dismal showing last week in Houston but looked indecisive and was late on a number of throws, including a third-quarter interception by Safety Jesse Bates.

Watson completed just 62 percent of his passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and that interception.

