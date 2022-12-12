According to NBC4i, the requirements for teachers and staff members to carry weapons on school grounds have been set.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio School Safety Center has finished setting the training requirements. Known as the Armed School Staff Essential Training (ASSET) Curriculum, it was developed to meet requirements set forth by House Bill 99, which gives Ohio school boards and governing bodies the option to arm staff members.
“For districts that choose to arm a school staff member, this training will ensure that those individuals are thoroughly prepared to respond to emergencies specific to a school environment,” DeWine said in a news release.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio sets training program to arm teachers, staff members in schools was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com