Amanda Seales Show ‘Do Men Really Like Women?’ | EPISODE 22

In this episode Amanda discusses the results of the Georgia Senate runoff election, a Supreme Court Justice makes a joke about Black children and the KKK, Jan. 6th family members snub Republican Congressional leaders during ceremony, Takeoff’s relatives are fighting over his estate plus the Big Up/Let Down and they dig into whether men really like women.

(02:11) Blackurate News: Sen. Raphael Warnock Of Georgia Won Reelection On Tuesday In A Grueling Runoff. Also, Supreme Court Justice Alito Jokes With Justice Kagan That, “You Do See A Lot Of Black Children In Ku Klux Klan Outfits All The Time.

(13:27) Blackurate News: Officers Who Defended Capitol From Trump Supporters Honored.  Family Of Fallen Capitol Police Officer Refuses To Shake Hands With Mccarthy, Mcconnell.

(24:04)  Big Up/Let Down: Big Up-Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor In Us.  Let Down -Van Jones Issues An Apology To The Jewish Community For Kanye On Behalf Of Black People.

(39:40) Relationship Topic – Do Men Really Like Women?

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

