6 Writing Retreat Destinations For Black Writers In 2023

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A writer’s biggest fear is writer’s block. When the words aren’t flowing it can seem impossible to do what you love. It can also feel like nothing works when trying to find your groove again.

Changing your surroundings is a great way to shift your mentality and try to push your way out of your writer’s block.

Writing retreats are a great way to change your scenery when writing, but there are obviously levels. Some writers would rather find a group of like-minded individuals to spend a weekend with and share ideas to spark inspiration. While others need alone time to flourish and would rather spend a weekend solo on a tropical beach.

There is no wrong way to enjoy a writer’s retreat. As long as it brings the wordsmith out of you, then it’s done the job.

Below are some interesting writing retreat destinations for Black writers.

Jekyll Island

Jekyll Island is one of the most beautiful and secluded places in Georgia. The island has an extended beach area that can only be accessible from the private homes you can rent. It’s perfect for a writer looking for some alone time with amazing ocean views. You can sit on the beach for hours and watch deer trot around behind you as the sun sets in the distance.

Colorado Mountains

The Colorado Mountains are a great place for a writer to clear writer’s block. The fresh air from the mountain breeze and the seclusion can clear any headspace. Stay in Denver and just spend a few hours in the mountains writing, or rent a cabin and spend a night with your words in more of a wilderness environment. It could do wonders for your creativity.

Any Florida Beach

Florida has some of the best beaches in the world, with plenty of variety. If you need people for entertainment and inspiration, head down to Miami. Or hit up the northern beaches for a more quiet and secluded atmosphere.

Below are some writing retreats geared toward Black writers

Wild Seeds Retreat for Writers of Color

This retreat is a collaboration with the Center for Black Literature, the English Department at SUNY, Plattsburgh, and the Paden Institute and Retreat for Writers. According to their website, the retreat provides a writing community where established and emerging writers can focus on the craft of writing and create cross-cultural conversations around the literature created by writers of the African diaspora.

The four-day retreat will take place at Medgar Evers College (Brooklyn, NY), February 23 – 26, 2023. Click here to apply

ACPA 2023 Writer’s Retreat

This retreat will center around the strategic imperative for Racial Justice and Decolonization. According to their website, the retreat will offer participants opportunities for writing in community, individual and group coaching, and support in the writing and publication processes. Retreaters will also learn about their own writing processes, common barriers to writing and publication opportunities within ACPA and the larger student affairs field.

The virtual event is from Jan. 3 – 6, 2023. Click here for more info.

Black Writers Weekend

Black Writers Weekend is a weekend in Atlanta filled with a ton of activities for Black writers. From live readings, parties, movie screenings and masterclasses. If you are a Black writer and looking to get inspired and entertained by folks who look like you, then this is the place to be.

The event is Aug. 4 -6, 2023. Click here for more details.

SEE ALSO:

Black People And Seasonal Depression: How To Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

How Raising Chickens Helped With This Black Man’s Mental Health

The post 6 Writing Retreat Destinations For Black Writers In 2023 appeared first on NewsOne.

6 Writing Retreat Destinations For Black Writers In 2023 was originally published on newsone.com