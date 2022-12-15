Americans Can Request Another Round Of Free COVID-19 Tests

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The White House announced on Thursday that it is opening another round of shipping free COVID-19 tests to those who request them.

The tests will be shipped beginning Dec. 19.

Americans can begin requesting the tests today at COVID.GOV.

The government had previously released several tranches of tests, but the officials said funding ran out for those.

Though Congress has not authorized new funds for COVID tests, the administration said it would use limited existing funds to pay for the latest batch.

Additionally, tests will also be available at 6,500 Department of Housing and Urban Development-assisted rental housing properties for seniors and will be provided to up to 500 food banks across the nation.

Click here for more details.

