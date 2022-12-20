HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Early Morning Fire A Bond Hill Quick Stop

The Cincinnati Firefighters are investigating a early morning fire at a Quick Stop in Bond Hill.

They responded to Bond Hill Quick Stop off Reading Road at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The building was “engulfed” in flames at one point, according to initial reports.

The fire is out now and remains under investigation.

