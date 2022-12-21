HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Weather Alert For The Tri-State This Weekend

It looks like there is a winter storm coming this weekend!

Via Fox19

It all starts as rain Thursday which will change to snow Thursday night.

Most parts of the Tri-State will see 1-3 inches of snow before dawn Friday. Areas to the west could wind up with 2-4 inches.

