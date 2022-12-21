HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Tory Lanez Trial: New Witness Testifies A Woman Fired The First Shot

Tory Lanez Trial: New Witness Testifies A Woman Fired The First Shot

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

During the seventh day of the Tory Lanez trial, a new witness entered testimony about seeing a woman fire the first shot during the altercation.

Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff reported that Sean Kelly took the stand and said he witnessed the incident through his bedroom window.

Kelly testified he was woken up by the two girls fighting, which would’ve been Megan and her friend, Kelsey Harris. Kelly didn’t identify the women but said they were fighting violently.

After seeing the muzzle flash, Kelly says the smallest person exited the car. “Kelly said after the smallest guy got out of the car, ‘I saw more flashes,’” Cuniff tweeted. Kelly said, “the man was very angry” and saw flashes come from him but never saw a gun.

“To me, it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river,” Kelly stated before adding, “It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her.”

  • Who do you believe?
  • Do you think Tory shot Megan
  • Do you think it was Kelsey?

 

Close