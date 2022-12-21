Kenya Moore Debuts New Hair Color On Social Media

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kenya Moore is bringing in the New Year with a stunning hairdo.

This week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star debuted her new hair color for fans. A video obtained by The Shade Room captured the mother of one flaunting an auburn red flipped 70s hairstyle. Moore, 51, also opted for a cute bang that extenuated her high cheekbones and gleaming smile.

We love this look on the reality TV star. But sadly, a few naysayers on social media weren’t feeling Moore’s chic do.

“She’s always been a beautiful woman but this style is a no for me,” wrote one user on Instagram. While another person commented, “Maybe it’s the style + the tone, but it doesn’t fit her.”

A few users felt as though the color made Moore appear older than her actual age. One social media user wrote, “It aged her like 15 years. Don’t like it.”

Kenya Moore chats with HelloBeautiful about the inspo behind her hair care brand

Haters will always hate, but it never hurts to try something new, and Kenya Moore certainly isn’t afraid to take risks. In September, the actress and bustling entrepreneur sat down with HelloBeautiful to discuss the inspiration behind her growing hair care line.

Empowerment and confidence are the core ethos behind the busy star’s buzzing brand, which has been making waves for its growth repair conditioner and shampoo. The versatile shampoo can be used to wash and replenish all types of natural hair, from tight coils to curly kinks.

“You should be proud of the hair that’s growing out of your head, period – point blank,” she shared. “We can wear wigs, we can wear protective styles, we can wear braids, we can wear our hair red, green, orange, purple, blue – you name it. And it can all be styles that are expressive and fun. It can be styles that you just felt like rocking for that day. But at the end of the day, you should not wear them out of necessity because you feel ashamed of your damaged or broken hair underneath.”

Moore also revealed two key components behind the brand’s flouring hair care products.

“We use ingredients that no one else has, or consistently has, in their products. Such as bamboo water, Abyssinian oil – which actually outperforms argan oil,” the Atlanta native said. “It’s a signature product that we use in all of our formulations and products because we know how well those two ingredients work together.”

“We don’t ever make a claim that is untrue,” she added. “We’re over 96% naturally derived – I have some other products coming out that are 100% natural as well.”

What do you think of Kenya’s new hairdo? Tell us down below!

