Ciara Shows Off Her Curls And We’re Obsessed

Ciara was spotted on Instagram showing off her luxurious curls and giving us major hair envy.

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense when she rocked a super sexy ensemble that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the songstress modeled the all black look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the look with matching printed tights and black shoes  and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as the beauty traded in her usual dark locs for a new blonde ombre hair style. The look featured a layered cut and big curls and looked stunning on the starlet as she showed off her style.

The starlet accessorized the ensemble with minimal jewelry and wore natural makeup to set the entire look off and posed for an Instagram photo where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion and hair envy in the process.

“I love curls curls curls..curls I do adore 🖤she captioned the IG post. Check it out below

 

Of course we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of the beauty’s 30 million Instagram followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval and praise. “Curls for the win 🔥👏,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “SHES A SOFT LIFE GODDESS 🔥” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!
Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s curls?

