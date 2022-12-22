HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Offset: Still Struggling With TakeOff’s Death

Offset: Still Struggling With TakeOff’s Death

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Offset Still Struggling With TakeOff’s Death: ‘**** Not Easy’

Offset is still struggling with the death of his cousin and bandmate Takeoff.

He tweeted a photo of Takeoff during a performance at Miami’s Vewtopia Music Festival in 2020 with the caption, “Sh_t not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up.”

Earlier this month, Offset admitted he “was in a dark place.”

While Offset has been battling with the pain of losing Takeoff, he said going forward, every show would start with a tribute to Takeoff that would consist of the Jackson 5 song, “Never Can Say Goodbye.”

  • While you never get over losing someone, what has helped you deal with the pain of losing someone?

 

Close