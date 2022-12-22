HomeCincy

Cincinnati: QB Emory Jones Will Transfer To UC

It looks like UC Bearcats football team will add a new quarter back to their roster.

UC has picked up Emory Jones frim the transfer portal.

Jones will play his sixth year of eligibility with the Bearcats in 2023.

“We felt we needed to go out and try to get a player that has a lot of experience and has played a lot of big-time ball,” UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield said, “and Emory Jones fits that.”

The Georgia-native spent four years at UF before transferring last year to ASU.

