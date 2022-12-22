Christmas Cartoons: 12 Iconic Christmas Cartoons Your Kids Should See During The Holidays

HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

12 Iconic Christmas Cartoons Your Kids Should See During The Holidays

As newer generations come up, it’s important to link the old with the new, and the holidays are the perfect time to ensure the children in your family have seen these holiday classics.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Rudolph, The Rednosed Reindeer (1964)

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town (1970)

The Smurfs Christmas Special

The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

A Garfield Christmas Special (1987)

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

The Year Without Santa Claus (1974)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

A Chipmunk Christmas Movie (1981)

A Flintstone Christmas (1977)

Which animated classic Christmas movie or T.V. show is your favorite?

 

