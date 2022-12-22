Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia’s own Thom Bell has passed away. He was 79.

Bell is a legend in soul music. He was a prolific songwriter, producer, and arranger. As one of the original creators of Philly Soul, he worked with countless legends, including The Delfonics, The Spinners, and The O’Jays. He wrote and arranged timeless records like I’ll Be Around and Betcha By Golly Wow by The Stylistics, Backstabber by the O’Jays and Mama Can’t Buy You Love by Elton John.

In 1975 Bell won a Grammy for Producer of the Year. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Thom Bell’s cause of death has yet to be released. This story is developing, please check back for updates.

RELATED STORY For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

Thom Bell, Legendary Producer and Songwriter, Has Reportedly Passed Away was originally published on wzakcleveland.com