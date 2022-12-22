Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

Deion Sanders, once the talk of the sports world for his play on the field, is now a prime topic of conversation for different reasons. Whether you approve of his move from Jackson State University, or not, Amazon Prime is still moving forward with the docuseries about his time at JSU, titled Coach Prime.

The four-episode series will cover the ups and downs of Sanders’ coaching experience at Jackson State University. However, many are bummed that Sanders has chosen to move on. After accepting an offer to be the head football coach at Colorado, plenty of folks online claim that Prime is going against his promise of fighting for HBCUs.

How do you feel about it? Do you think Sanders should’ve stayed at JSU? Or should he have the right to pick and choose his jobs like everyone else?

Coach Prime is set to debut on Amazon Prime on December 29.

Check Out The Trailer For Deion Sanders’ Amazon Documentary, ‘Coach Prime’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com