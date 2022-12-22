Super Bowl Champ Ronnie Hillman Passes Away at 31

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sad news to report just before the holiday weekend.

Ronnie Hillman, the former Broncos player who helped Denver take home a championship at Super Bowl 50, has passed away from a rare form of cancer. He was 31 years old.

News of Hillman’s passing was confirmed by a family post on social media which read, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.”

Hillman had recently been placed in hospice care and was battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma over the past several months.

“Renal medullary carcinoma (RMC) is an aggressive form of non–clear cell kidney cancer that typically affects young adults and is almost exclusively associated with sickle cell trait,” as described in a report publiced by the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine.

“Typical RMC patients tend to be young black males (2:1 male to female predominance) with sickle cell trait who present with pain and hematuria and are found to have metastatic disease at diagnosis. Prognosis is extremely poor, with a mean survival of less than a year in most cases.”

Super Bowl Champ Ronnie Hillman Passes Away at 31 was originally published on theboxhouston.com