Quatecia Wilson Becomes First Black Female Captain Of The Little Rock Arkansas Fire Department

Quatecia Wilson is making history in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Dec. 21, the decorated engineer and community leader was honored with a historic ceremony where she was promoted to captain of the Little Rock Fire Department. Wilson has become the first Black woman in the department’s history to be promoted to the coveted rank, according to the Ark Times.

Dozens of people crowded into the Little Rock Fire Department to watch Wilson’s honorable ceremony on Wednesday. The star, who has worked with the department for more than nine years called the feat “monumental,” but according to the star, it’s “not the end” of her journey.

Wilson thanked all of her coworkers, family, and mentors for helping her throughout her career. “I hope that I will do you guys justice in carrying this torch forward,” she added.

At one point, Quatecia Wilson was brought to tears when her family and colleagues shared a few touching words. Wilson’s mom, Wanda James, placed a commemorative pin on her uniform, and her dad, Robert Liggins, added one on her collar, according to the report. “Whatever word exceeds proud, that’s what I am of you,” James said.

Wilson’s son Logan also showered his mom with praise. “I believe that she will never give up,” he said.

On Instagram, the Little Rock Fire Department celebrated Wilson’s history role, writing:

“The Little Rock Fire Department would like to congratulate Engineer Quatecia Wilson on her recent promotion to the rank of Fire Captain!!!”

Black women have been making history all year

2022 has been a historic year for Black women across multiple fields.

In September, officer Arika Carr in Arcola, Texas, became the first Black woman to serve as chief of the Arcola Police Department. Carr was sworn in after the city council unanimously voted to appoint her to her new position as chief. In March, educator and community activist Dr. Avis Williams made history when she became the first Black woman to become the superintendent of schools across the big easy. Ketanji Brown Jackson sent Black women reeling with joy when she changed the face of history, becoming the first Black woman to gain a seat on the Supreme Court bench.

During her confirmation ceremony in September, Brown said she was honored to see all of the positive reactions to her historic appointment.

“The people who approach, and especially the young people, they are seeing themselves portrayed in me, in my experience, and they are finally believing that anything is possible in this great country,” she added.

