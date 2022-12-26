HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Bengals Had To Make An Emergency Landing In NYC

The Bengals had to make an emergency landing in NYC after their win against the Patriots over the weekend due to plane engine problems.

Via Fox19

The plane made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The team boarded a different plane and safely returned to Cincinnati.

That GOD everything was ok WHO-DEY

