LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The easiest way to make a statement this season is with a red lip! Tons of shades and formulations can make this powerful color seem intimidating. That’s why I’m sharing my favorite red lip tips, tricks, and products in my latest tutorial.

Start by prepping the lip with a moisturizing balm like the Laneige Sleep Mask. For a softer look, blot your red lipstick onto the lip. This is a great way to ease your way into wearing bright colors.

Shop Now

For the bold, a liquid lipstick like Ujamaa by Fempower Beauty is perfect. It has a matte and a dewy side to give you endless options!

Shop Now

The iconic Ruby Woo by MAC is flattering on every skin tone, and the retro matte formulation is long-lasting too!

Shop Now

Try lining it with MAC’s Brick or Chestnut liner for a perfectly polished look.

Shop Now

Which one of these lippies will you be rocking this holiday season? For more fun beauty tutorials and makeup reviews, subscribe to my YouTube channel!

DON’T MISS…

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into The Morphe X Ariel Brush Set

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Gives Us A First Look Into Morphe’s Supreme Brow Kit

Anika Kai Gives A Breakdown Of Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series

Recreate This Bratz Dolls Makeup Tutorial By Celebrity MUA Anika Kai

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Perfect A DIY At-Home Rose Quartz Manicure

Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shares Her Top Picks For Red Lipsticks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com