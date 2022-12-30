HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Avatar 2: Film Has Passed The One Billion Dollar Mark In Only 2 Weeks

The Way of the Water is on its way to recouping its budget.  The film has passed the one billion dollar mark worldwide in only two weeks.

Avatar: The Way of the Water is the second highest-grossing film of the year behind Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick.

The second film in the franchise is the most expensive film ever made.

  • What did you think of the second Avatar film?
