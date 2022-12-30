LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As we approach the end of the year, we’re reflecting on all the magic we created with our digital covers, in 2022, on HelloBeautiful and our brother site Cassius.

In January we kicked off the year by declaring Shahadi Wright Joseph as the Gen Z “Fashion’s One To Watch.” We dropped a special beauty cover with Love & Hip Hop Star Sierra Gates, who launched her BO$$ UP BABE palette. Tamron Hall, who covered our Women’s History Month cover, debuted her green with Gucci cover on her show alongside Vivica A. Fox.

MUST SEE: Tamron Hall Reveals HelloBeautiful Digital Cover On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Angela Simmons gave us hair envy on our “Spring Beauty” Issue. June Ambrose styled herself on our Mother’s Day cover wearing a Gucci gown and sneakers! June marked our inaugural InterludesLIVE cover starring non-other than Ashanti and it was lit from there. We followed up her stunning cover with the sexy unbothered king Omarion, whose cover shoot BTS went viral. CoCo Jones graced our “Fashion Issue” cover wearing a gorgeous white Monsoori gown.

And we finished the year off strong with La La lacing our Melanin Awards cover followed by Marsai Martin serving a holiday slay for the books!

Cheers to the magic we’ll create in 2023 and a special shout-out to the team, Oracle Media.

A Year In Covers: A Look Back At All Our 2022 Cover Photoshoots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com