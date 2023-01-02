HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapsed On The Field

Prayers are going out to the Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin Collapsed on the field as his team played the Cincinnati Bengals.

An ambulance had to be called on the filed, which took Hamlin to UC Hospital.

The ESPN broadcast crew announced the suspension citing NFL officials.

We will keep you updated as details come in.

Take a look at the tweet from the NFL Brian McCarthy

