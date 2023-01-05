HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Victim Taken To The Hospital After A Shooting!

The Police are looking into  a shooting that took place at the Villages of Roll Hill.

Via  Fox19

It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says.

Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times.

McCurley says he believes the shooting started with an argument that led to a fight and then shots being fired.

