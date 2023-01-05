Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Ciara was spotted on Instagram striking a pose in an animal print dress and looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable look.

Taking to the platform, the songstress rocked a sheer, floor length leopard print dress while striking a series of poses in front of her bathroom mirror and was sure to show off her fun and flirty side in the process. In the post, she served face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and braided brown and blonde hair.

The starlet accessorized the cozy ensemble with minimal jewelry and posed for the fun and flirty post, where she served face from all angles and definitely served face and body in the process.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look with two emojis that certainly summed up the mood for this look. Check it out below.

Ciara Strikes A Pose In An Animal Print Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com