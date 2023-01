Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea Thompson, has died in Toronto.

Andrea suffered a heart attack at her home in Canada. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctor’s attempts to resuscitate her fell short. Tristan left his home in LA immediately to be with his family.

Khloe Kardashian, the mother of Tristan’s two children, traveled with him.

Tristan Thompson, 31, was drafted 4th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. He won a championship with the Cavs in 2016 but is currently an unsigned free agent.

According to ET, a private funeral is scheduled. In addition to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner are expected to be at the private funeral.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tristan Thompson’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly in Toronto was originally published on wzakcleveland.com