Yung Miami’s Bob Sets The Internet Ablaze

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her style when she attended the red carpet premiere of season two of Starz’s “BMF” and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a two piece black ensemble featuring a sexy black crop top and matching black skirt. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble with matching heels to set the entire look off right.

But it was her hair that really got us talking as she traded in her usual long locs for a blunt bob with a side part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram from the star studded night.

"BMF PREMIERE" she simply captioned the photo set.

