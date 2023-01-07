HomeArts & Entertainment

Saweetie Debuts Her New Afro On Instagram

Saweetie took to Instagram to debut her latest hairstyle and we're loving it!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2017 Def Jam Holiday Party - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Saweetie is certainly a hair chameleon and just debuted her latest hair style on Instagram with her 13 million Instagram followers.

The rapper notoriously shaved off her hair last year and has been experimenting with different styles ever since. From finger waves to vibrant wigs, there’s nothing that this starlet can’t rock and we always look to her for hair inspiration! Earlier today, the beauty shared a photo set of her latest look, a mini afro, that looked stunning on her. In the adorable photos, the beauty was dressed for the winter season and displayed her natural hair in the process while rocking a black puffer coat, headband and sunglasses.
“lil fro fro” she captioned the IG Photo Dump. Check it out below. 

We love this short hair look on Saweetie and love when she experiments with different looks! It’s safe to say that every new ‘do this starlet rocks looks stunning on her, wouldn’t you agree?

 

 

Saweetie Debuts Her New Afro On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close