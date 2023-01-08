Lizzo Is Tired Of The Conversation Around Bodies: ‘This Body Is Art’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a video where she voiced her opinion about the social media conversation surrounding beauty standards and body types, saying she’s sick of the online discourse and wishes people would start to think before they type!

Wearing a multicolored, two-piece bathing suit as she stood in front of an oceanfront view, Lizzo paused her tropical vacation to tell followers, “The discourse around bodies is officially tired.”

She continued, “I have seen comments go from: ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health’; to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get *** or **** or something’; to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s just too much work.’ ”

She added, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art.”

She concluded the video by proudly showing off her own figure, and saying “And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there, please?”

Check out the video below.

Kudos to Lizzo for always preaching and practicing body positivity!

