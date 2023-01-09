HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Eminem’s: 50 Cent Has Confirmed 8 Mile TV Show

Eminem's: 50 Cent Has Confirmed 8 Mile TV Show

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Eminem hasn’t made much music in the past decade as he’s been focusing on other ventures, and one of those might be coming to television soon.

His ascension into the rap game was chronicled in a biographical film, 8 Mile.

Now, his mentee-turned-friend 50 Cent is committed to bringing the story to television.

“I’m gonna bring [Eminem’s] 8 Mile to television…We in motion,”  “It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100,” he added, noting that he feels it’s a necessary part of Eminem’s story.

I think it should be for his legacy, he noted.

Related Stories

The Detroit native is lauded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, and a surprising contribution to the hip-hop scene.

  • Who is your favorite rapper that first came up in the 90’s?
don juan fasho , Eminem

Close