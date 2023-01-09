Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Shemar Morre, 52, just confirmed that he’s expecting his first child.

The Criminal Minds star will make the long-awaited announcement on an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The baby has a due date of February 8, which would be exactly three years to the day of the passing of Moore’s mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

While understandably excited, Moore did mention that he didn’t know if he’d ever actually have a child. In the promotional video he tells Hudson, “I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up.” He continues, “My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

While details about the baby are scarce, Moore did take to his social media to make the special announcement to his fans.

He wrote, “Mama’s smiling from Heaven [dove emoji] … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ”

In the Instagram post, Moore says that if the baby is a boy, then his name will be Legend. If it’s a girl then her name will be Frankie.

Moore’s interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show will debut on January 26. Congratulations to Shemar and his growing family!

Shemar Moore is Expecting His First Child was originally published on wzakcleveland.com