HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Gun Shot Victim Showed Up To UC Hospital

Cincinnati: Gun Shot Victim Showed Up To UC Hospital

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like a gun shot victim showed up to the UC Hospital last night.

The police are still investigating the situation.

Via Fox19

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday

The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

The man reported when tried to run away, a suspect fired multiple shots and one of the rounds struck him in the arm, according to police.

Close