A lot has been going on with Anita_Baker in the last couple of years. She’s come out of a self-proclaimed “retirement”, gone back on tour, and recently acquired the rights to her master’s thanks to a little help from Chance the Rapper. While fans are elated, there is one thing missing from this comeback… new music.
It’s been over a decade since the legend blessed us with new music, it appears that she is back in the studio working on something and that she loves it. Baker recently posted on her Twitter account an homage to other’s that have inspired her along with a video saying, “sO many Amazing Gifts, from Ms. Sarah, Ms. Patti. Queen Aretha, and my 80s Contemporarys, to Innovators, like Missy Elliot & Lady B. SO many influence me, to keep creating my own little, Miracles of Music Gratefully, ABXO”
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Although she only gives us a sixty-second snippet of the new song, we can already tell two things: 1) Baker still has an amazing voice, and 2) we gonna need to make sure we got a boo because this song is oozing sexy.
No word on when the new music will be released, but since her tour kicks off soon, we would bet that we will not be waiting long.
- Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN]
- El DeBarge Arrested On Drugs & Weapons Charges In California
- Cincinnati: Gun Shot Victim Showed Up To UC Hospital
- Snoop Dogg: Gives Rihanna Advice For Big Game Halftime Show
- Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ DA Willis Will Determine The Next Steps — President Biden Visits The Wall — Student At HBCU Arrested
- Saweetie Gives Us Hair Envy In A Platinum Blonde Style
- HBCU Community To Take Over Barbados This Summer At FABA Fest
- Dr. Dre Says He ‘Ain’t A Fan’ Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music In Video
- Money Matters: The First Steps Needed In Making 2023 Financial Goals [WATCH]
- GOP ‘Prop’ Byron Donalds Says Republicans Are Taking Steps To Impeach Biden
Anita Baker Shares New Music [LISTEN] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com