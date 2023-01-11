Get The Look: Sheryl Lee Ralph Glows At the 2023 Golden Globes Awards In Danessa Myricks Beauty

There’s never a dull moment when Sheryl Lee Ralph is in the building. The Emmy award-winner is known for lighting up a room, and she did just that at the 2023 Golden Globes last night with her personality and beauty. The Abbott Elementary star stunned in an electric purple, handmade Aliétte gown. She wore her hair in straight, long tresses, and her face was beat to perfection.
The actress’s makeup, done by Mila Thomas, was achieved using Danessa Myricks Beauty. The cosmetics flowed perfectly with her gown and gave her skin a radiant boost. For a subtle yet glamorous Golden Globes beauty beat like Ralph donned, get into the breakdown step by step below.
SKIN PREP:
Love & Light Beauty Oil
FOUNDATION:
Yummy Skin Serum Foundation
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder
BLUSH:
Luxe Cream Palette – The Feminist
EYES:
Eyelid: Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette – Aura
Twin Flames – Passion (layered on top for texture)
Bottom Waterline
Colorfix Metallics – Journey (to line the bottom water line and smudged for a Smokey effect with the shade Aura in the Lightwork IV Transcendence Palette)
GLOW:
Enlight Illuminator – Power/Gocha Glow
LIPS:
Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette – Dew it Flirty
Colorfix Glaze in Clear (on the top of Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette)
