Sheryl Lee Ralph Throws Shade At The Kardashian Family For Spending “10K” To Get Their Lips Full And Luscious

Sheryl Lee Ralph isn’t about that plastic surgery life. The Emmy-award-winner expounded upon the stance while strutting down the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night.

When asked if she had a word of advice to give her younger self, the Abbott Elementary actress spoke highly of her natural features before throwing a little bit of shade at The Kardashians.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose,” she told a reporter on the red carpet. “There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

Ralph, 66, continued, “And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called the Kardashians, and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there, 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph.”

Social media reacts to Sheryl Lee Ralph’s shady comment

The viral interview clip took the internet by storm and fans seemed mighty pleased with Ralph’s shady jab at the famous reality TV family.

“Y’all Sheryl Lee Ralph got me in here SCREAMING!!!” wrote one twitter user. “Mama read the whole Kardashian family and I LOVE IT!!”

“I’m glad she said it but it’s the fact that she looked right in the camera and said that shit with her whole chest!!” wrote a second Twitter fan. “Lemme go play it again.” A third user commented, “SHE TOLD NO LIES!!!!!!”

After the dust settled, Ralph appeared to double down on her comment. “I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!” she tweeted.

The Kardashian sisters are infamously known for their big curvy hips and luscious lips, but over the years, the stars have been quite mum about the work they’ve done to achieve their famous physiques. During an interview with Allure last year, Kim Kardashian confessed that she only had “a little bit of Botox” injected into her forehead, but the SKIMS founder denied touching any other part of her face.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything,” the 41-year-old said. “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Guess we’ll never know, but one thing is for sure. Sheryl Lee Ralph looks absolutely amazing at her ripe age of 66.

Ralph showed up dressed to impress for the 80th Golden Globes

The Dreamgirls actress turned heads at Tuesday’s 80th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony wearing a sparkling Jason Rembert and ALIÉTTE gown. Ralph complimented the look with Gucci shoes and long silver statement earrings courtesy of Natalie Mills. The actress tied the ensemble together with dark purple eye shadow and soft natural foundation.

Congrats to Sheryl Leel Ralph for being the epitome of style, grace, class and a little bit of sass!

Sheryl Lee Ralph Throws Shade At The Kardashian Family For Spending “10K” To Get Their Lips Full And Luscious was originally published on hellobeautiful.com