Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous show is here to stay for two more seasons.

Sherri has proven to be a hit, and because of its first-season success – the popular daytime talk show is here to stay. Fox Television made the announcement Wednesday that they will be renewing Sherri and taking the show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station’s entire daytime, and it’s not easy to find the right fit. Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back,” stated Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

Shepherd is ecstatic about this great news and the opportunity to continue with her good vibes mission. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning co-host shared that she is grateful for this huge platform. “I am so thrilled that Sherri has been renewed for two more years. I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy and inspiration to my audience,” remarked Shepherd.

Since its inception, Sherri has hosted notable celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Janet Jackson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph to name a few.

Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Has Been Renewed Through The 2024-25 Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com