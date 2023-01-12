Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Tank is hosting the fifth annual Urban One Honors in Atlanta on January 16th. In addition to running the show, he’ll be honored as one of Urban One’s “Icons of the Culture” before the night is over.

That’s undoubtedly an award Tank deserves.

The ‘General of R&B’ was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin but grew up in Maryland when his family moved during his childhood. As a standout high school football player, he decided to switch it up his senior year, instead investing his time into becoming a singer. With hindsight being what it is, that clearly turned out to be a great decision.

In the early stages of his singing career Tank sang backup to both Ginuwine and Aaliya. That eventually led to him signing to Blackground Records as a songwriter, which preceded his debut album Force of Nature in 2001.

Tank has truly established himself as a dynamic R&B artist. With his career in music kicking off when CDs were still a thing, it stands to be commended that he’s also racked up millions of streams as well. Over the past 20-plus years Tank has dropped ten solo albums, with half of them hitting No. 1 on the Hip Hop/R&B Billboard. His Three Kings project with Ginuwine and Tyrese peaked at No. 3 on the overall charts in 2013, and his 2017 single When We went platinum and could be his most popular song to date.

Throughout his career Tank has amassed nominations for five Grammy awards, one American Music award, three Soul Train awards, and one BET Award.

Tank has also flexed his acting chops on the big and small screen, appearing in both movies and TV shows for decades. His most recent role sees him as Slim in BET’s 2001 American Gangster Presents: Big 50 – The Delrhonda Hood Story. He also appeared in The Fast and The Furious, Trainwreck, and The Intruder.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day Urban One will honor Tank, Maxine Waters, David Mann, Tamela Mann, LL Cool J, Pharrell Williams, and Bobby Brown. We’re looking forward to Tank hosting the amazing event!

Here’s Why Tank Deserves More Love From R&B Heads was originally published on wzakcleveland.com