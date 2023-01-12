Breaking: Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at 54

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and former wife of Michael Jackson has passed away. She was 54 years old. Her mother, actress Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla Presley said. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

According to the Associated Press, medical officials in Los Angeles were dispatched to her home around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an individual experiencing full cardiac arrest. Records of the Calabasas property list Presley as a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived shortly after the call, per a statement by Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. a statement by Little said.

