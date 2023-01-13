Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler.

Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.

People of all ages will be welcome, but the park will be designed for families with children younger than ten. An opening date for the park has not yet been announced.

“We wanted to come to the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, because this is one of the largest in the country, and it’s one for the fastest growing,” Page Thompson, Universal’s President of New Ventures told WFAA.

“And within that, we picked Frico because it’s just a very dynamic, exciting city. You can see the growth all around you. And it has a really high family population and just seemed like the perfect place for us to go.”

A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas! was originally published on theboxhouston.com