Kanye Allegedly Got Married + Will Phaedra Parks Be Returning To Reality TV?! [WATCH}

It seems like Kanye is moving on two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, as Da Brat has the exclusive details released from TMZ about the alleged marriage.

TMZ reports, “Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman is Bianca Censori, she hails from Australia and she’s worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. She’s also been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde look we’ve recently seen.”

Also, Just last month Kanye released a new song, titled “Censori Overload”, which seemed to be referencing the mystery woman at teh time.

Also, we have the latest rumors swirling around Phaedra Parks, and is it possible she may be joining the cast of ‘Married to Medicine’?!

Listen to the full segment and let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

