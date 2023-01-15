You Care: Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife, Per “Insider”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West might be looking forward to even more family drama. Word on the street is that Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is not particularly fond of the rapper/designer’s new wife Bianca Censori.

Many have noted that Censori, who has a gig at the Yeezy brand, looks a lot like Kardashian. Ye definitely has a type. And it seems like Kardashian was aware of this, at least enough for her to dislike Ye’s new bride for a long minute.

Reports Page Six:

Insiders say that the former Mrs. West has long despised Censori for no obvious reason — unless, that is, you know that she has suspected there was a certain frisson between Censori and the rapper-turned-raving-lunactic.

“Kim hates her,” said an insider.

Sources say that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the boss’ wife didn’t like her, and suspected that his architectural designer wanted to do more than handle his erections.

Ayo!

The tabloid’s “insider” was also sure to note that Kardashian “hates pretty girls.”

Alrighty then.

As for Ye and his new bride, they reportedly honeymooned at a fancy resort in Utah. No word on whether or not Ye is still adhering to those antisemitic statements that cost him his deal with Gap and adidas, though.

And now that Kim Kardashian is surely feeling a way, expect more leaks about Ye tomfoolery, allegedly. As Glamour has noted, she took to social media to post, and delete, some self-love-type messages.

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” was one of the notes she shared on her IG Stories.

Grab some popcorn.

