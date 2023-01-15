Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, The Bengals are moving on in the NFL Playoffs after a 24-17 win Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in the Super Wild Card round.

With the victory, Cincinnati will head to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend. The two sides began a regular season game on Jan. 2 that did not continue after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during play.

Buffalo is fresh off a 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon to put themselves two wins away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1993. The winner of the Cincinnati-Buffalo game will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.

Bengals hold off Ravens, 24-17 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com