Cincinnati: Bengals Sam Hubbard 98 Yard Touchdown Help Get The Win

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on their playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

But the big play that everyone is talking about is the one from Ohio’s own Sam Hubbard.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson punched the ball out. Hubbard recovered, and the Cincinnati native ran it back 98 yards for the score.

Up next is the Buffalo Bills! Let’s go WHO DEY!!!

 

 

