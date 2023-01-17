LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Coi Leray was spotted on the scene this week in a stunning Saint Laurent ensemble that we’re absolutely swooning over!

Earlier today, the gorgeous entertainer took to Instagram to share looks from her appearance at a fashion show while visiting Paris where she donned a sheer Saint Laurent dress that fit her perfectly. The black, sheer look sent us all into a frenzy and looked like it was made especially for her because she looked just that good!

She paired the floor length dress with a black fur coat which she wore off her shoulders and accessorized the look with black and silver bracelets, black pumps and black shades to set her entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a blunt bob that framed both sides of her face as she served face and body on the ‘Gram.

“ysl @anthonyvaccarello thank you so much I had an amazing time. Can’t wait to come back

: @uniqueeexvision” the beauty captioned her photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers. Check it out below.

The starlet also shared an Instagram Reel of her stunning look where we really got a close up look at the designer ensemble. “@ysl PARIS FASHION WEEK @anthonyvaccarello ,” she captioned this post. Check it out below.

Coi Leray is definitely a big trendsetter indeed because we’re loving this sheer, sexy look on her! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s Paris Fashion Week designer style? Did she nail it?

Coi Leray Stuns In Saint Laurent While In Paris was originally published on hellobeautiful.com